Māpua man who attempted abduction of 10yo girl wanted by police

Nelson police are asking the public for any sightings of a "suspicious" man in Māpua who was seen trying to entice a 10-year-old girl into his car.

The man, described as being in his 40s, of thin build with curly red hair and pale skin, was seen near the intersection of Toru St and Aranui Rd yesterday afternoon in a black 4WD when he approached the girl just after 4.30pm.

Fortunately, the girl refused and made it home safely.

The man's vehicle reportedly had a spare wheel on the back and bull bars with spotlights on the front.

• Police are asking anyone with information to call 105 and quote the event number P047044956.