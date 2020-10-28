Māori Party's Rawiri Waititi to replace John Tamihere as co-leader

By RNZ
The Māori Party has confirmed Rawiri Waititi as its new co-leader, pending special votes confirming his win in the Waiariki electorate seat.
Waititi edged out the Labour Party MP Tamati Coffey in the Bay of Plenty-based seat, in something of an election upset.
The Māori Party confirmed the move at its Special General Meeting last night.
Waititi replaces John Tamihere as the party's co-leader, joining Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.
Ngarewa-Packer thanked Tamihere for his service, and said she was looking forward to working with Waititi.