Many people help out to make life easier for Kane Roper

Kane Roper in front of his new house. Photo / David Haxton

A new charitable house build in Waikanae has improved the life of a wheelchair-bound man with multiple sclerosis.

Kane Roper, 41, had been living in an old uninsulated and draughty asbestos ridden home in Horopito St with difficult access and virtually no disabled complying features.

The house was also some distance from local amenities and services.

The Amnico Foundation, which helps underprivileged youth and people with disabilities, was keen to improve Kane's living standards.

Initially the idea was to renovate the house but the challenges and high costs involved were off-putting.

"We would be putting money in the wrong place," the foundation's Gavin Thorley said.

"It would be far better for us to get something purpose built."

A slice of land on a former Catholic church site in Parata St was identified, purchased, and then work began to create Kane's new home.

Outside Kane Roper's house. Photo / David Haxton

"Gary Phillips came onboard and designed the house.

"Then we started approaching businesses to see how to bring it in at the least possible cost.

"Some of the trades were outstanding with what they gave including for free.

"Obviously there was a lot to pay for but a hell of a lot was given."

The result is impressive with Kane now living in a warm and inviting fit-for-purpose home.

The house comprises two bedrooms, wide hallways, Jack and Jill bathroom, lounge, kitchen, internal access to mobility scooter, outside area, and is close to a supermarket and shops.

Inside Kane Roper's house. Photo / David Haxton

The house was life-changing for Kane.

"I can't even begin to tell you.

"It's amazing."

Kane's father Max was rapt too.

"It's a great relief off our minds because where he was wasn't fit for purpose.

"This place is so much better for him.

"We're very appreciative of the foundation and all those people that gave their time, materials and stuff to create this great place for Kane."

Kane was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) when he was 25.

"Everything about my life has had to change."

He said the disease was trying to slowly shut his body down.

"At the moment the right-hand side of my body has complete function but the left side is shutting down."

Kane Roper. Photo / David Haxton

Trying to tackle the condition he went to Australia for Lemtrada treatment.

The treatment had slowed the disease, blocked MS attacks and given him more energy.

"It made a big difference to my life.

"I had been on a downhill trajectory for a long time and then I had the treatment and everything levelled out."

Despite his debilitating condition, Kane has a positive outlook, and is loving his new abode.

A celebration was held at Kane's house for everyone who had been involved in the project.

"It was very rewarding," Thorley said.

"It's amazing what people can do to help others."

Long-term, and looking beyond Kane's tenure, the house will continue to be owned by the foundation and made available for occupation by persons with physical disability.