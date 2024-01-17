Two people are fighting for their lives in hospital after a serious incident in South Auckland overnight. Police said they were called to Addington Ave, in Manurewa, about 3.20am. Video / NZ Herald

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged after allegedly shooting a single gunshot through a car window in Auckland early on New Year’s Day, critically injuring two teenagers.

One later succumbed to his wounds, while the other was left fighting for his life in hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hunkin of the Counties Manukau CIB said investigations into the incident had resulted in the arrests of a 19-year-old and an 18-year-old.

The 19-year-old has been charged with murder, wounding with intent and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“Additionally, an 18-year-old male has also been arrested in relation to the matter, and has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm,” Hunkin said.

“Both men are due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.”

Hunkin said the homicide investigation remained ongoing and police were not ruling out further arrests.

The Herald revealed last week a gunman allegedly unleashed a sole shotgun blast through a car window around 3.20am as the two teenage victims sat alongside each other. The shooter and several others fled the scene.

It was understood police were probing a possible connection to a dispute earlier in the evening in Addington Ave amid raucous New Year celebrations.

Both teenagers were found unresponsive in the car with serious head wounds from the shotgun pellets and taken to hospital in a critical condition. The 19-year-old did not recover and died from his injuries.

Police last week said the 17-year-old victim remained in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

A vehicle of interest remains at the scene on Addington Ave, Manurewa, where two people were shot. Photo / Dean Purcell

Images from the scene show a green sedan with a blown-out rear window that had crashed into the side of a white van. The owner of the van said he thought the loud noises outside his door in the early morning were fireworks.

Another Addington Ave resident said people had been partying and letting off fireworks on the street all evening.

“We didn’t hear anything because people were letting off flares in the street,” he said.

“The first we heard of what happened was [upon] waking up and seeing the crime scene outside [our] door.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or via the 105 line, quoting file number 240101/2378.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.