A vehicle of interest remains at the scene on Addington Ave, Manurewa, where one person died and another was critically injured. Photo / Dean Purcell

A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager died of a gunshot wound suffered on New Year’s Day.

Police in South Auckland confirmed a 19-year-old was shot while in a vehicle on Addington Avenue in Manurewa in the early hours of Monday.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died in hospital, police said today.

A second teenager, aged 17, also suffered a gunshot and remains in a critical condition.

Detective Karen Bright, of Counties Manukau Police, said a scene examination was completed yesterday.

“Our focus is now on establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident and supporting both victims’ families at this difficult time.

“We know this will have been a shock to the community,” she said.

“However, we would like to reassure them this appears to be an isolated incident.”

Police and emergency services were called to the scene about 3.20am.

Police said at the time that two people had been found inside a car unresponsive and had been taken to hospital.

Officers in jump suits, masks and gloves were later seen examining a car in the middle of the street as armed police stood guard at the top of the road, where a large cordon had been placed.