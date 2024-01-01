Manurewa shooting: Man’s van damaged in incident overnight in South Auckland

The police are at a scene of incident in Manurewa. Video / NZ Herald

One Manurewa resident received an alarming start to 2024 when a car crashed into the side of his van during a shooting on a South Auckland street this morning.

Police said they were called to Addington Ave, in Manurewa, about 3.20am.

“Two males were found in a vehicle unresponsive,” a police spokesman said, later confirming they were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright said police wanted witnesses of the shooting to come forward. Police had completed their scene examination and asked members of the public with information to contact 105 and reference file number 240101/2378.

The Addington Ave resident, whose van was crashed into by the car, told the Herald he thought the loud noises outside his door early morning were fireworks.

“People had been letting fireworks off all night, but then all of a sudden there are heaps of cops.”

Images from the scene of the shooting show a green sedan with a blown-out rear window having t-bone crashed into the side of a white van.

The investigation is focused on these two vehicles parked in the middle of the road. Photo / Dean Purcell

He has been unable to leave home today because most of the street has been closed off.

“We’ve just been staying out of the way.”

Public advised to avoid area

Police remain at the scene and have closed off part of Addington Ave while inquiries continue.

“We believe that this was an isolated incident and there is not thought to be an ongoing risk to the community,” Bright said.

Police have finished examining the scene and are making inquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident, but are also seeking the public’s help.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman confirmed they were called to the scene at the same time. Three ambulances, two rapid response units and an operations manager responded, she said.

Police remain at the scene of a serious incident in Manurewa overnight, which left two people critically injured. Photo / Dean Purcell

“Our ambulance officers treated and transported two patients in a critical condition to Auckland City Hospital.”

Several police - including armed staff - and police vehicles are on Addington Ave.

Another Addington Ave resident said people had been partying and letting off fireworks on the street all evening.

“We didn’t hear anything because people were letting off flares in the street,” he said.

“The first we heard of what happened was waking up and seeing the crime scene outside your door.”

Another resident said something like this is not unusual for this street.

“This street is known for bad drivers.”

Another said he has lived here his whole life and ”some pretty crazy things happen on this street, quite a few fights”.