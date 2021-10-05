Manurewa homicide: Vikhil Krishna denies killing teen girl

The woman's body was found at a South Auckland address on Saturday at 4.30pm. Video / Hayden Woodward

The woman's body was found at a South Auckland address on Saturday at 4.30pm. Video / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland man accused of murdering a teenage girl whose body was found in Manurewa has pleaded not guilty - and can now be named.

Vikhil Krishna, 23, appeared at the High Court in Auckland for the first time via audio visual link. His interim name suppression lapsed this morning.

A not guilty plea was entered through Krishna's lawyer, Ron Mansfield QC, before Justice Fitzgerald.

The 16-year-old's body was found near the Homai train station on McVilly Rd on September 11, prompting a homicide investigation that shocked the community.

Krishna was charged with her murder on September 17, and he made a first appearance at Manukau District Court.

The 16-year-old girl's body was found on McVilly Rd in Manurewa on September 11. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Her death devastated and shocked her family, a spokesperson told the Herald, but they were relieved the police investigation led to an arrest.

They remember her as a "very beautiful butterfly" and someone who was popular among her peers.

A family spokesperson described the young teen as "gorgeous" ,"one-of-a-kind" and "so well loved" by the wider community.

They told the Herald she was full of life, easily made friends and loved animals.

She has interim name suppression.

The murder-accused will next appear in court on December 8.

A three-week trial has been set down to begin on February 13, 2023.