Manurewa homicide: Vikhil Krishna denies killing teen girl

An Auckland man accused of murdering a teenage girl whose body was found in Manurewa has pleaded not guilty - and can now be named.
Vikhil Krishna, 23, appeared at the High Court in Auckland for the first time via audio visual link. His interim name suppression lapsed this morning.
A not guilty plea was entered through Krishna's lawyer, Ron Mansfield QC, before Justice Fitzgerald.
The 16-year-old's body was found near the Homai train station on McVilly Rd on September 11, prompting a homicide investigation that shocked the community.
Krishna was charged with her murder on September 17, and he made a first appearance at Manukau District Court.
Her death devastated and shocked her family, a spokesperson told the Herald, but they were relieved the police investigation led to an arrest.
They remember her as a "very beautiful butterfly" and someone who was popular among her peers.
A family spokesperson described the young teen as "gorgeous" ,"one-of-a-kind" and "so well loved" by the wider community.
They told the Herald she was full of life, easily made friends and loved animals.
She has interim name suppression.
The murder-accused will next appear in court on December 8.
A three-week trial has been set down to begin on February 13, 2023.