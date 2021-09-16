Manurewa homicide: Teenager remembered as 'beautiful butterfly'

The woman's body was found at a South Auckland address on Saturday at 4.30pm. Video / Hayden Woodward

A teenager at the centre of a homicide investigation in Auckland is being mourned by friends and family who are shocked at her tragic death.

The body of the 16-year-old, who has been described by family as "a very beautiful butterfly", was found on McVilly Rd in Manurewa on the afternoon of Saturday, September 11.

Police are scouring CCTV footage of the industrial area and inquiries are ongoing.

The woman's name has not been released because her family intends to apply to the coroner for interim name suppression.

A family spokesperson described the young teen as "gorgeous" ,"one-of-a-kind" and "so well loved" by the wider community.

They told the Herald she was full of life, easily made friends and had a love for animals.

The family has requested privacy at this time to grieve, and hope to celebrate her life together when lockdown restrictions ease in Auckland.

"Once we can get through those levels we can have our girl home and a proper tangihanga," a spokesperson told the Herald. They said the family is still in shock.

"Her family are understandably devastated by her death and are struggling to come to terms with what has occurred," said Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward.

He said police are not in a position to comment further on the investigation because releasing too much information could jeopardise it.

"However, we would like to reassure our community that our detectives are working hard and are piecing together what has led to this girl's death," said Hayward.

A mother whose daughter was friends with the teenager, said the pair met at school.

"She was a happy, fun-loving person," she said. "She had three siblings attending the same school. She protected her siblings at school as she would her friends."

Her daughter said she always remembered her friend as "quiet, yet so fun and outgoing, so shy, yet so talkative".

"She was really her own person and everyone loved and will remember it."

A blessing was carried out two days ago by local mana whenua at the area she was found, under alert level 4 restrictions.

The teenager's body was found on McVilly Rd in Manurewa on Saturday, launching a homicide investigation. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"It was extra special because the kaumātua from this area, the mana whenua, presided over the blessing of the land," said Manurewa Marae chairman Rangi McLean.

"There was a small grouping of us, and we stuck rigidly to the guidelines under the supervision of the police and carried out the blessing.

"In my role as a chair of Manurewa Marae I've asked all my services, including mental health clinicians, the food bank, to wrap around the family, to assist through this trying period."

Manurewa Marae Board Chairman Rangi McLean. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Manurewa local board chairman Joseph Allan said he feels for the victim's family.

"Our heart goes out to the family and all those who knew the young woman.

"You really feel for the family when something tragic like this happens. I couldn't imagine how they feel."

Allan said the death was awful and tragic, but the marae is supporting the family.

"I know we've got a really caring community, and we see that in the wraparound service that the Manurewa Marae is offering, and they're doing that while they are still caring for our community and progressing the vaccinations.

"If people have information that can help with the investigation, the best thing is to contact the police so they can solve this as soon as possible."

It remains unclear how the woman's body came to rest on a quiet, narrow, dead-end street where the Homai train station is located, opposite the Blind and Low Vision Education Network.

A scene examination and post mortem examination were completed on Monday.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 105 quoting the file number 210911/6094 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Auckland remains under alert level 4 restrictions in which funerals and tangihanga cannot take place. Ten people are allowed to gather under alert level 3.