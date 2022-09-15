Manurewa duo appear in court accused of shooting at police

The alleged robbery was at F Bar in Southmall, where nearby businesses said they had seen "quite a few" police cars outside. Photo/Supplied

Two people charged with shooting at a police officer in Manurewa yesterday have appeared in court.

The two men, aged 29 and 28, were arrested after police were called to an aggravated robbery at a commercial address on Maich Rd just after 10.30am yesterday.

They were charged with possessing a firearm and stealing a car after an alleged robbery of a Manurewa pub.

The accused appeared in the Manukau District Court today, both wearing dark blue hoodies, where one pleaded not guilty to all five charges.

The second man will remain in custody without plea until another court appearance next month.

Judge Clare Bennett granted interim name suppression for the men, which police did not oppose.

The alleged robbery was at F Bar in Southmall, where nearby businesses said they had seen "quite a few" police cars outside about 10am yesterday.

F Bar owner Harpreet Singh said there was one employee working at the time, who hid and locked herself in a backroom when she saw two men approach her.

Singh said police were provided with CCTV footage of the incident, showing two fully-masked men with a "handgun".

But Singh said the "big men" forced their way into the backroom and told the employee to open the till.

He said the employee had phoned her partner who then contacted police.

Singh said the employee was "very shaken up" today and was taking a day off.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright said officers found a vehicle believed to be involved in the robbery and followed it.

"An occupant has discharged a firearm from the vehicle towards police," he explained.

"Fortunately, no police staff have been injured."

The police Eagle helicopter monitored the vehicle's travel, Bright said.

The vehicle's tyres were successfully spiked but it continued on.

"The armed offenders squad followed the vehicle when it was brought to a stop on Landscape Rd in Papatoetoe.''

The incident led to delays for two international and three domestic flights at Auckland Airport.