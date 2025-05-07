Breen said it had “narrowed down” the search to one suburb in the Weymouth/Clendon area.
She said the two door-knocking attempts were unsuccessful in identifying the owner and the dog they were looking for.
Breen said she understands other people have conducted door knocks and is concerned that this “vigilante” approach is not as appropriate because she doesn’t know how experienced these individuals are.
A SPCA spokesperson said they don’t have an update on the inquiries into this case.
“We would appreciate it if anyone has more information about what happened to please contact us asap, so that we are able to follow up,” SPCA said.
Rewards offered
The new $5000 reward was announced in a post by CDANZ today.
The post said: “Many of you have seen the distressing video circulating of a man violently abusing a dog while walking it on a lead. It’s heartbreaking, it’s unacceptable – and it demands action.
“A concerned Wellington business owner and long-time supporter of CDANZ has stepped forward to offer a $5000 reward for information that leads to identifying the man responsible and relinquishment of the dogs. Your identity will remain confidential.
“If the owner themselves comes forward voluntarily, we will not share their name on social media.
“If you know who this person is – or have any information that can help – please speak up. This dog deserves justice and protection from further harm.”
“The enforcement authorities will not progress further without an address. And the best outcome for this poor dog is to be relinquished to an experienced welfare group.”
The non-profit dog advocacy organisation said: “This dog’s owner does needs to be held accountable – and the dog to be removed from this abuse – and the dog be respected as ‘man’s best friend’.”
Breen said a member of the public told them the incident was at Weymouth’s Clendon Park.
Auckland Council said it had not received any complaints related to this incident.
Auckland Council’s animal management team leader, James Faulkner said: “This is clearly unacceptable, abusive behaviour and we encourage anyone who has information about the person featured to report details to the SPCA.
“Animal management’s powers under the Dog Control Act would not allow us to take enforcement action against the dog owner/walker.”
CDANZ is a small group of volunteers who said they are working to end the life-chaining of dogs in New Zealand by creating awareness, working with dog-owners, advocating for changes to welfare legislation and helping dogs where possible.
