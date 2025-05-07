A new $5000 reward has been offered by a “concerned Wellington business owner” after they saw the graphic video of the repeated abuse.

Another reward of $2000 was offered by a “devoted” animal rights advocate for information that leads to the identification of the man.

CDANZ founder and trustee Christine Breen told the Herald the group began door-knocking two properties this morning following leads reported to it by the public.

“My phone notifications have been non-stop,” she said.

Breen said it had “narrowed down” the search to one suburb in the Weymouth/Clendon area.

She said the two door-knocking attempts were unsuccessful in identifying the owner and the dog they were looking for.

Breen said she understands other people have conducted door knocks and is concerned that this “vigilante” approach is not as appropriate because she doesn’t know how experienced these individuals are.

A SPCA spokesperson said they don’t have an update on the inquiries into this case.

“We would appreciate it if anyone has more information about what happened to please contact us asap, so that we are able to follow up,” SPCA said.

Footage of a dog-abuse incident in Manurewa is circulating on social media. Photo / Chained Dog Awareness NZ

Rewards offered

The new $5000 reward was announced in a post by CDANZ today.

The post said: “Many of you have seen the distressing video circulating of a man violently abusing a dog while walking it on a lead. It’s heartbreaking, it’s unacceptable – and it demands action.

“A concerned Wellington business owner and long-time supporter of CDANZ has stepped forward to offer a $5000 reward for information that leads to identifying the man responsible and relinquishment of the dogs. Your identity will remain confidential.

“If the owner themselves comes forward voluntarily, we will not share their name on social media.

“If you know who this person is – or have any information that can help – please speak up. This dog deserves justice and protection from further harm.”

A $2000 reward has been posted in the bid for information that leads to the identification of a man seen abusing his dog in Manurewa. Photo / Facebook

A 70-year-old man who said he devoted his life to animal rescue posted a reward on Facebook yesterday, titled “Enough is enough”.

His post said: “We are offering $2000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest and successful conviction of a person seen dragging, kicking and swinging a dog in Manurewa.”

The man said: “Whenever I come across something like this, it makes me furious, and I feel overwhelmed with emotion.

“I am not inherently violent, but if I were to witness someone harming or mistreating a dog, I would become extremely angry and lose my composure.

“Dogs mean everything to me; they are like my children, and their safety and well-being take precedence over all else.”

CDANZ pleads for help from the public

CDANZ said in the original post of the video: “If anyone knows this person and their address, please PM or contact on chaineddog@gmail.com

“The enforcement authorities will not progress further without an address. And the best outcome for this poor dog is to be relinquished to an experienced welfare group.”

CDANZ says: "The best outcome for this poor dog is to be relinquished to an experienced welfare group.” Photo / Chained Dog Awareness NZ

The non-profit dog advocacy organisation said: “This dog’s owner does needs to be held accountable – and the dog to be removed from this abuse – and the dog be respected as ‘man’s best friend’.”

Breen said a member of the public told them the incident was at Weymouth’s Clendon Park.

Auckland Council said it had not received any complaints related to this incident.

Auckland Council’s animal management team leader, James Faulkner said: “This is clearly unacceptable, abusive behaviour and we encourage anyone who has information about the person featured to report details to the SPCA.

“Animal management’s powers under the Dog Control Act would not allow us to take enforcement action against the dog owner/walker.”

CDANZ is a small group of volunteers who said they are working to end the life-chaining of dogs in New Zealand by creating awareness, working with dog-owners, advocating for changes to welfare legislation and helping dogs where possible.

