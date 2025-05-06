His post said, “We are offering $2000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest and successful conviction of a person seen dragging, kicking and swinging a dog in Manurewa.”

The man said, “Whenever I come across something like this, it makes me furious, and I feel overwhelmed with emotion.

“I am not inherently violent, but if I were to witness someone harming or mistreating a dog, I would become extremely angry and lose my composure.

“Dogs mean everything to me; they are like my children, and their safety and well-being take precedence over all else.”

Chained Dog Awareness New Zealand (CDANZ) shared a supplied video of the incident, where a man is seen hitting, kicking, and dragging a limping dog.

The man is later pictured violently swinging the dog into the air by its leash and slamming it onto the path.

One Facebook comment said they thought the incident occurred in Wattle Downs South Path in Manurewa.

CDANZ said in the post: “If anyone knows this person and their address, please PM or contact on chaineddog@gmail.com

“The enforcement authorities will not progress further without an address. And the best outcome for this poor dog is to be relinquished to an experienced welfare group.”

The non-profit dog advocacy organisation said “this dog’s owner does need to be held accountable – and the dog to be removed from this abuse – and the dog be respected as ‘man’s best friend’.”

A SPCA spokesperson confirmed they received a complaint.

“We would appreciate it if anyone has more information about what happened to please contact us asap, so that we are able to follow up,” SPCA said.

The post was flooded with support and shock: “Absolutely no words other than I feel sick watching how cruel this is”, one person said.

“I am actually feeling significantly traumatised after watching this a few hours ago. I wish I could help this poor dog straight away,” another said.

Christine Breen, CDANZ founder and trustee, told the Herald they believe the video was taken about three days ago, from a surrounding house.

Breen said a member of the public told them the incident was at Weymouth Clendon Park.

Since the video was posted, Breen had received messages from people who have seen the man in their local area before.

Breen said she appreciated the immense support and advised people to keep a lookout.

When it is known where the dog lives, CDANZ volunteers aim to approach the owners with the goal of rehabilitation by their “experienced people like our welfare group”.

Police said this matter had not been referred to them at this stage.

CDANZ are a small group of volunteers who said they are working to end the life-chaining of dogs in New Zealand by creating awareness, working with dog-owners, advocating for changes to welfare legislation and helping dogs where possible.

Last year, Breen spoke to the Gisborne Herald about the fight to change an ineffective law impacting the life chaining of dogs.

Associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard has announced this year that dog tethering regulations have passed through Cabinet and will be released later in 2025.

These new regulations, once they are released, will give Animal Welfare Inspectors an enforcement tool to better protect dogs subjected to harmful, prolonged tethering.

“For the first time, there will be a clear, enforceable standard, allowing intervention where dogs are suffering physically, emotionally, or are kept in unsafe conditions due to the way they are tethered,” SPCA said.

