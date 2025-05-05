CDANZ are a small group of volunteers who said they are working to end the life-chaining of dogs in New Zealand by creating awareness, working with dog-owners, advocating for changes to welfare legislation and helping dogs where possible.
Last year, Breen spoke to the Gisborne Heraldabout the fight to change an ineffective law impacting the life chaining of dogs.
Associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard has announced this year that dog tethering regulations have passed through Cabinet and will be released later in 2025.
These new regulations, once they are released, will give Animal Welfare Inspectors an enforcement tool to better protect dogs subjected to harmful, prolonged tethering.
“For the first time, there will be a clear, enforceable standard, allowing intervention where dogs are suffering physically, emotionally, or are kept in unsafe conditions due to the way they are tethered,” SPCA said.
