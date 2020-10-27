Manurewa baby death: Man loses name suppression

The accused denies the charge of manslaughter. Photo / File

A man accused of manslaughter in relation to the death of a 10-month-old baby boy has lost his right to name suppression.

Anthony Simon Pickering, 31, appeared in the High Court at Auckland this morning and no application was made to continue to name suppression.

He was originally granted name suppression when he first appeared in the Manukau District Court.

At that first appearance his not guilty plea was entered.

Poseidyn Hemopo-Pickering died on in early September, just a day after he was taken from a William Ave home to Starship Children's Hospital.