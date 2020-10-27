Manurewa baby death: Accused man loses name suppression, wears memorial t-shirt at first High Court appearance

The accused denies the charge of manslaughter. Photo / File

A man accused of the manslaughter of a 10-month-old baby boy has lost name suppression.

Anthony Simon Pickering, 31, appeared in the High Court at Auckland this morning wearing a memorial T-shirt with baby Poseidyn Hemopo-Pickering's photo on it.

Defence lawyer Quentin Duff did not apply to continue name suppression.

Pickering was granted name suppression when he first appeared in the Manukau District Court.

He pleaded not guilty at that appearance.

Poseidyn died in early September, just a day after he was taken from a William Ave home to Starship Children's Hospital.