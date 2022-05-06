The windows had only just been repaired when burglars struck again. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Noel Leeming store in South Auckland has been targeted by burglars for the second time within a week as the city is struck by a string of offending and ram raids.

Police were called to the incident at the Noel Leeming Manukau Supa Centre on Cavendish Dr in Manukau at 5.45 this morning and are making inquiries.

"I can confirm this is the second burglary at this premises within a week," a police spokeswoman said.

Photos of the store show a hole has been smashed in one of the store-front windows.

The windows had only recently been repaired after the same store was hit in an attempted burglary in the early hours of Monday morning.

The burglars smashed this hole in a window at the Manukau store. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The store's main door had yet to be repaired and remained boarded up.

A photographer at the scene said unconfirmed reports circulating among those present reported that three males had arrived at the store and smashed a hole they then slipped through.

Earlier four men attempted to break into the same Cavendish Dr Noel Leeming store at 1.30am on May 2.

The group first tried to kick in the windows, but when that method was unsuccessful they used a tyre iron to try to smash the glass, a police spokesperson said at the time.

Damage done earlier this week at the same store. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"However, security measures in place have prevented these offenders in doing so."

They then fled from the area in a vehicle.

It comes as businesses around Auckland have been hit by a string of burglaries and ram raids in recent weeks.