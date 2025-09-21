“Large, stranded whales, particularly in locations like this, can be extremely difficult to refloat.
It said the whale did not move off the bar, and on Saturday afternoon, DoC staff approached the whale.
“Together we assessed the whale’s health, which showed signs of malnutrition, sickness, and possible physical injury.
“We consulted with several organisations through the International Whaling Commission’s Global Stranding Experts Panel to plan next steps.”
The whale was monitored into the evening, but at first light on Sunday, it was found to have died overnight.
Project Jonah said the whale was already unwell, which was the likely reason it was unable to refloat itself.
Department of Conservation (DoC) Operations Manager Gabe Davies said humpback whales becoming stranded ashore often indicated the animal was in poor condition.
“Humpback whales are a taonga and are normally found in deep water - when they come ashore like this, it is often because they are unwell,” Davies said.
Davies said working with stranded whales posed a “high risk to people’s safety” which is why staff chose to return to the beach once it was light.
“We are now working with the local council and Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki to develop a plan for the respectful relocation of the whale.”