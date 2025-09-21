Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Humpback whale dies after stranding on Warrington Beach near Dunedin

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The Department of Conservation received reports that a whale had become stranded on a Dunedin beach on Saturday morning. Photo / Project Jonah and The Department of Conservation

The Department of Conservation received reports that a whale had become stranded on a Dunedin beach on Saturday morning. Photo / Project Jonah and The Department of Conservation

A stranded humpback whale has died on a Dunedin beach despite efforts from rescue teams to save it.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) confirmed that a humpback whale became stranded on Warrington beach on Saturday morning, prompting concern from locals and wildlife enthusiasts.

DoC staff, Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save