The Department of Conservation received reports that a whale had become stranded on a Dunedin beach on Saturday morning. Photo / Project Jonah and The Department of Conservation

Humpback whale dies after stranding on Warrington Beach near Dunedin

A stranded humpback whale has died on a Dunedin beach despite efforts from rescue teams to save it.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) confirmed that a humpback whale became stranded on Warrington beach on Saturday morning, prompting concern from locals and wildlife enthusiasts.

DoC staff, Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki, Project Jonah and Surf Life Saving New Zealand worked together to attempt to free the whale, which had sustained serious injuries.

In a post on social media, Project Jonah said medics monitored the whale throughout Saturday.

“It was hoped the whale would be able to free itself on the incoming tide, and during this time,” the post read.