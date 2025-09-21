Advertisement
Nelson landlord loses bid to end fixed-term tenancy early after domestic violence trauma claim

Al Williams
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
The case was described as sad and unusual. Authorities said it was hard not to have sympathy for both the landlord and tenants. Illustration / AI Generated

A woman who had just moved out of her home to live in Australia claimed she was assaulted during a domestic violence incident and wanted to move back in only weeks after new tenants took up residence.

The Nelson woman moved to Australia in March. In May, she rented

Save