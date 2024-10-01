“It is very important because the community are the ones that turn out week after week to cheer the boys on,” he said.

“I would like to think that it is a relationship where the boys can give back to those that support them, the community that has helped raise these guys who have come through club rugby and the like.

Dan Somerville of the Hawke's Bay Rugby Football Union said the sporting body and its NPC squad were proud to do their part during the McCain Magpies Big Give. Photo / Supplied

“There’s a lot of painting, planting trees, landscaping, digging up drains. . . . jobs like that, a lot of labour-intensive stuff.

“It certainly won’t hurt the boys to get on the end of the shovel at the start of a week and help out.”

McCain Foods – who have their local plant in Omahu Rd, Twyford – have been operating in New Zealand for 30 years.

Magpies head coach Brock James joined his players and Hawke's Bay Rugby Football Union stuff in the community event. Photo / NZME

When announcing the sponsorship with HBRFU, the company said it was a “family business we’re committed to making a positive difference in the community”.

“Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union plays an important role in the community and in inspiring the next generation of sporting heroes and community leaders. It’s a great organisation for us to be partnering with and we’re excited about the opportunities partnerships like these have for Hawkes Bay.”

The McCain Magpies Big Give came five days before the side face Wellington in the final round-robin game of the NPC.

Somerville said the community initiative was a source of pride for various reasons.

It was good to help the community that supports the Magpies so loyally.

He added it was very much a “player-driven” initiative.

The Hawke's Bay Magpies have had staunch support from the region's sports fans both before, during and after their latest Ranfurly Shield tenure. Photo / Photosport

Among locations the players and staff were deployed to were projects in Waipawa, Clive, Esk Valley and Haumoana.

“The players have been part of the selection process for the groups, schools and clubs that have been selected,” he said.

“The boys were a part of that and have been in comms with the schools, clubs and Omakere Hall about what they need to do and how they will do it. It is cool to get the players involved and support the community that supports them.

“It’s good to support the community who has got behind them and give a little back to where a lot of them have grown up.”

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.