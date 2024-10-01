The recipients – including the Omakere Hall in Waipawa – were chosen after the union called on nominations from the public in August.
HBRFU union commercial manager Dan Somerville said it was an initiative – created when McCain Foods came onboard as a major sponsor in 2024 - which was a great way to repay the rugby-loving region who had the Magpies’ back.
“It certainly won’t hurt the boys to get on the end of the shovel at the start of a week and help out.”
McCain Foods – who have their local plant in Omahu Rd, Twyford – have been operating in New Zealand for 30 years.
When announcing the sponsorship with HBRFU, the company said it was a “family business we’re committed to making a positive difference in the community”.
“Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union plays an important role in the community and in inspiring the next generation of sporting heroes and community leaders. It’s a great organisation for us to be partnering with and we’re excited about the opportunities partnerships like these have for Hawkes Bay.”
“The boys were a part of that and have been in comms with the schools, clubs and Omakere Hall about what they need to do and how they will do it. It is cool to get the players involved and support the community that supports them.
“It’s good to support the community who has got behind them and give a little back to where a lot of them have grown up.”
