Man's body found in Porirua Duck Pond

Emergency services are investigating after a body was found in a duck pond in Porirua.
Police say there were called to a sudden death after a member of the public found the body of a man at 11.15am.
He was in a pond near Warspite Avenue in Cannons Creek.
The Police National Dive Squad was called in to help and has now recovered the body.
A post mortem will be carried out to formally identify the man and determine cause of death.
The death will also be referred to the Coroner.