Police have been at the home in Onewa Rd for hours on Saturday where the scene remains cordoned off. Photo / Supplied

Police are hunting for a trio of armed men who broke into a North Shore home and threatened the occupants before stealing their belongings early on Saturday.

The home invasion happened shortly after midnight at a home in Onewa Rd on Auckland’s North Shore.

Police said in a statement they received a report about 1am of three men threatening people at the property and stealing several items.

They fled the scene and abandoned their vehicle in West Auckland.

“The men are believed to have been armed and, after fleeing, abandoned their vehicle near Ken Maunder Park in Avondale,” the statement said.

“A canine unit was unable to track the individuals.”

Police have been at the property for hours on Sunday and say they are working to find those responsible.