Police say there is nothing further they can confirm at this stage. Photo / File

Police are making inquiries to locate a man who allegedly threatened staff and took money from a bank in Glenfield Mall, Auckland this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were notified just before 11.30am and no one involved has been injured.

The spokesperson said there is nothing further police can confirm at this stage.

