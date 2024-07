In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear the most burgled neighbourhoods revealed, debate over speed limit increases and cardiologists warn of a heart services crisis.

Auckland police have opened an investigation after a person was found with stab wounds last night.

A manhunt is under way for those responsible for leaving the person in serious condition.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Subway Rd in Papakura at 7.51pm.

The spokesperson said police are “working hard to locate those responsible”.