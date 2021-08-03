Māngere car-fall death: Manslaughter accused pleads not guilty

Kimleang Youn died after falling from a moving vehicle in April. Photo / Supplied

Kimleang Youn died after falling from a moving vehicle in April. Photo / Supplied

A man accused of the manslaughter of Kimleang Youn has pleaded not guilty.

Youn, 28, succumbed to critical injuries in hospital after tumbling to the ground in Robertson Rd, Māngere.

He died in April and a man aged 41 was charged with manslaughter on July 16.

The accused man has interim name suppression.

At the High Court in Auckland, the Crown sought a name suppression hearing for August 26.

A trial date of October 24, 2022, was allocated.

The trial could take up to three weeks, but the trial duration will be further discussed at a case review on October 6 this year.

The man accused of manslaughter was remanded in custody.