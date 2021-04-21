Māngere Bridge stabbing, death: Witness claims man screamed 'It's my wife, I want to kill her'

Emergency services rushed to a stabbing and death in the carpark of Oji Fibre Solutions in Māngere Bridge. Photo / File

Emergency services rushed to a stabbing and death in the carpark of Oji Fibre Solutions in Māngere Bridge. Photo / File

A Māngere Bridge factory worker has told a courtroom he remembers paramedics wiping blood off his head after being flung into the air by the car of a man on trial for stabbing his ex-wife at a work carpark.

A string of workers have given evidence today in the trial of Soafa Niumagumagu at the High Court in Auckland.

The defendant is accused of attempting to murder his then wife Puapuaga Matamua in the carpark of her workplace - Oji Fibre Solutions - and fatally hitting her colleague with his car on June 20, 2019, on Mahunga Drive.

Oji Fibre Solutions crew leader and machine operator Abdul Riyaz said he was also hit by the car and taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries.

Niumagumagu has been charged with murder, attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

While giving evidence today, Riyaz said he ran to get a blanket for a woman who was bleeding and shivering on the steps of a smoking area.

He and other colleagues then chased a man who was holding a large metal screwdriver away from the area out of fear he would attack the woman again.

"We came towards the car and he saw us coming. He drove away and he pulled up into a driveway on same street.

"We started chasing him again ... as we got close to the car we saw some rocks and broken pallets on the road and started picking them up and throwing them onto the car, on the driver's window.

"A truck came over, our delivery truck. He saw what was happening and tried to block the car."

But Riyaz said the man hit the truck's rear tyres and broke free, and started driving towards him and his colleagues.

"He came and hit my left leg and I flew over the car," he said.

Meanwhile, Oji Fibre Solutions machine operator Kolotau Ahokava said he prays to God because the incident is still on his mind.

He said he first spotted people running around the carpark.

"A man was giving a woman a few punches and two workers tried to stop it but they can't stop the man.

"One of the guys had to run in the middle of the man and woman ... he tried to hold the man, he can't hold him so I have to hold him from behind.

"I hold him really strong so he can't move. The other man said to him: 'What are you doing?'

"He started to scream: 'It's not your wife, it's my wife. I want to kill her' ... maybe five times.

"I kept saying 'I know it's your wife but she doesn't deserve it ... go home'."

Former Oji Fibre Solutions worker and current police officer Nateina Felemi said she saw "blood streaming down" a woman's face and heard her screaming for help.

She saw a man making a stabbing motion with a weapon as she stood hunched over in the carpark.

"I couldn't see exactly what it was, but it must have been something small. It looked like a screwdriver.

"She was struggling with him, she was still screaming for help.

"Two of my work colleagues got the male off her, I remember him saying 'I am her husband' and that's when my work colleagues got him to leave the premises," Felemi said.

Matamua suffered stab wounds. She has given evidence to the jury, claiming she feared for her life that day.

The colleague who ran to her aid – Sagaia Kaisala – died after being hit by Niumagumagu's car a short time after the stabbing, Crown prosecutor Luke Radich alleges.

Oji Fibre Solutions worker Sagaia Kaisala died after being hit by Soafa Niumagumagu's car, the Crown alleges. Photo / Supplied

Matamua and Niumagumagu had separated shortly before the incident and Matamua told the jury she had moved in with her new partner.

Niumagumagu was waiting by her car when she finished work on June 20, and used a weapon to stab her multiple times as she tried to get into the driver's seat, Matamua said in her evidence on Monday under cross examination by defence lawyer Sharyn Green.

A woman died and another was stabbed at the carpark of Oji Fibre Solutions in Māngere Bridge, the Crown alleges. Photo / Google

Two of Niumagumagu's colleagues have told the jury he spoke to them about his marriage meltdown, some even had tearful exchanges at work.

The trial before Justice Mathew Downs continues.