Māngere Bridge murder trial: CPR performed after speeding car hit woman

Sagaia Kaisala, 32, was allegedly murdered by Soafa Niumagumagu, who hit her with his car. Photo / Supplied

A first aider at an Auckland packaging factory has described performing CPR on a woman who was allegedly murdered by the driver of a speeding car at a trial at the High Court in Auckland.

Saofa Niumagumagu is accused of ramming his car into Sagaia Kaisala, 32, as she tried to run for cover in the carpark of her workplace Oji Fibre Solutions on Mahunga Drive in Māngere Bridge.

Kaisala had been helping her bleeding colleague, Puapuaga Matamua, who was allegedly stabbed just minutes earlier by Niumagumagu, her former husband, on June 20, 2019.

"The car hit her and she hit another car behind her," Sok Sean Ouk told the jury while being questioned by Crown prosecutor Luke Radich today.

"It was going pretty fast, it was around about 50 or 60 [kilometres].

"When the car hit, she went bang and she went under the car ... that was speeding."

The car behind the woman hit the wall of the factory and was written off because of the damage, Ouk said.

Ouk claims his manager tapped on the window of the man's car asking him to get out, but instead he reversed and drove off.

Converting supervisor Robert Kearney started performing CPR on the woman, the jury has heard.

"I could see Rob's hand was shaking," said Ouk.

"I continued to do [CPR] until the ambulance came."

Kaisala died at the scene.

The incident happened near Oji Fibre Solutions on Mahunga Drive in June 2019. Photo / File

Niumagumagu is on trial before Justice Mathew Downs. He is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

Last week the jury heard from Abdul Riyaz, who suffered serious injuries after allegedly being hit in the leg and thrown into the air by Niumagumagu's car just moments before Kaisala was hit.

His colleague, Leaso Fatuvalu, told the jury today she witnessed both Riyaz and Kaisala being hit by a car.

Fatuvalu also told the jury she saw Matamua's face full of blood while Kaisala helped her.

Crown prosecutor Luke Radich argues the violent string of events started when Niumagumagu stabbed his ex-wife Matamua in the carpark after she ended their marriage for another man.

The trial continues.