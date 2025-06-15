Advertisement
Manawatū iwi outraged over secret radioactive waste facility

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Danielle Harris of Rangitāne o Manawatū is "extremely disappointed" the government failed to engage with iwi over plans to build a radioactive waste facility on rural land near Palmerston North.

  • A Manawatū iwi leader criticised the secret establishment of a radioactive waste facility near Palmerston North, citing safety concerns and exclusion from decision-making.
  • Health Ministry documents obtained by the Herald revealed serious safety issues at the old Christchurch site, with failing concrete and a risk of radiation leaks.
  • Documents show officials avoided consulting iwi and the public, prioritising security and confidentiality.

A Manawatū iwi leader says the secret establishment of a radioactive waste storage facility on land near Palmerston North is “abhorrent”, as documents reveal a raft of serious safety issues at the old storage site.

Tanenuiarangi Manawatū Charitable Trust CEO Danielle Harris believes the exclusion of iwi and neighbouring landowners

