Police are attending a house fire at a property on View St, Manapouri overnight.

Fire and Emergency (Fenz) crews from Manapouri and Te Anau rushed to the single-story home around 3.40 this morning.

Inspector Mike Bowman said police are working with Fenz to ascertain how many people were at the address when the fire started.

A Fenz spokesperson said it was well alight on their arrival but is now extinguished.

Hato Hone St John was also in attendance.