A man accused of threatening grievous bodily harm against breakfast radio host Mike Hosking failed to show up at court today, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Aucklander Rodney Robertson, whose interim name suppression lapsed today, sent a threatening text message to the Newstalk ZB radio station in Auckland on January 18. The nature of the text is unclear.

The 52-year-old was scheduled to have his second appearance at Auckland District Court this morning.

But almost an hour after he was due to appear, he still had not turned up. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

At his first appearance he was remanded on bail.

Under his bail conditions, the man was instructed not to have any contact with Hosking, including via social media, and not to visit the Newstalk ZB office in Auckland.

He was also instructed not to threaten or use violence, and not to drink alcohol.

A spokesperson for NZME said the company "took the safety of our people very seriously".

As this matter was now with the police they not be making any further comment.

It's not the first time Hosking has been subject to violent threats.

Sinapati Tuugasala, 60, was charged with threatening to kill Hosking but was discharged without conviction in March last year.

Tuugasala made a call to Newstalk ZB after he "took umbrage" at Hosking's comments to the Prime Minister during a "robust" interview.

Hosking had made the suggestion to Jacinda Ardern that she improve her Covid-19 response because: "you got caught with your pants down", and Tuugasala misinterpreted the idiom because English is his second language.

Hosking hosts the Mike Hosking Breakfast show on weekday mornings from 6-9am.