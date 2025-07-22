Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Man who died on Lake Manapōuri was ‘full of life, energy, and passion’

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

New funding for Waikato medical school, RSA seeking judicial review in high court and TAB may have to pay for rehoming of greyhounds.

An Invercargill businessman who died on a fishing trip in Fiordland has been remembered by colleagues and friends as a “true Southland legend” who was a “well-known and much-loved figure” in the community.

Rick Murrell, 60, was found dead Sunday on Lake Manapōuri after police were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save