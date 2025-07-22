“It is with deep sadness that we advise of the unexpected passing of Ricky Murrell, a friend, mentor, leader, and a well-known and much-loved figure within our Southland community.
“His larger-than-life presence, quick wit, and genuine warmth made him a character that everyone admired and enjoyed being around.
“Whether it was cars, hunting or fishing adventures, he lived life on his own terms and made the most of every moment.
“Ricky passed away while enjoying one of his greatest passions, time on his boat, in the dramatic and beautiful scenery of Fiordland.”
Murrell leaves behind a wife and three children.
“He will be remembered for his dedication to family, passionate friendship, his laughter, and his sense of adventure. He will be deeply missed.”
Murrell was a well-known businessman and figure in Invercargill and Southland.
He was a former New Zealand Motor Trade Association president and involved in the Bluff Coastguard.
Tributes from friends and family have poured in for Murrell on social media.
“You were larger than life with an infectious smile and your attitude and positivity never ceased to amaze me,” a friend wrote.
“I take several pages out of your book in the fact that, for the short time I knew you, you lived life to the fullest.
“You showed me great kindness and friendship not only in business, but in life too, and I am privileged to call you a friend.”
“Shocked and so sad to hear this. Rick was a true Southland legend,” another person wrote.
Bluff Coastguard president Bill Obers said the community had been deeply impacted by the incident.
“The members of our units are really feeling this loss,” he said.
Obers emphasised the importance of being safe on the water.
“In terms of boat safety and going out, ensure you’re prepared so you can make sure that tragedies like this don’t happen.”
Police said the surviving fisherman was “recovering well” in hospital and they would continue to investigate the incident on behalf of the coroner.
“Police’s sincere condolences go out to their family and loved ones.”