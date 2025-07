New funding for Waikato medical school, RSA seeking judicial review in high court and TAB may have to pay for rehoming of greyhounds.

Man who died on Lake Manapōuri was ‘full of life, energy, and passion’

An Invercargill businessman who died on a fishing trip in Fiordland has been remembered by colleagues and friends as a “true Southland legend” who was a “well-known and much-loved figure” in the community.

Rick Murrell, 60, was found dead Sunday on Lake Manapōuri after police were notified at about 7.20pm that two fishermen had failed to return from a trip and had also failed to check in on the radio.

A local helicopter was deployed and found the boat about 12.30am in Safe Cove with the two men on board.

The other man on board was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

In a statement, Murrell’s workplace, Southland KIA, described him as “full of life, energy and passion”.