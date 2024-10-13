He said Musgrove was a “massive” loss to the community, many of whom had make heartfelt tributes online.
One who shared memories was Darren Lapwood, who said he knew Musgrove through speedway.
“It was a flying shame that he passed away,” Lapwood told the Herald.
He said Musgrove had driven forklifts for Talley’s.
“He was a nice person at speedway. A lot of people had time for him ... I enjoyed my time at speedway with him.”
The Nelson Speedway Association posted on Facebook, saying Musgrove was a “well-respected member” of the association, where he raced Streetstocks, crewed for his family members, and “helped out wherever needed at working bees”.
“Ian was one of the most humble, honest men you would ever meet. He was a gentleman both on and off the track and always had a good laugh with everyone.
“His love for speedway and seeing [his children and grandchildren] out there on the track made the man’s heart sing.”
The Fifeshire Street Rodders also posted a tribute following Musgrove’s funeral on October 8.
“Today we farewelled Ian Musgrove, a long-time hot rodder, speedway driver and supporter, and dedicated family man. As evidenced by the turnout at his service, Ian had a large and positive impact on many people’s lives. His kind heart and fun nature will be dearly missed by all who knew him,” the post read.