Russ, the president of Nelson Speedway, said Musgrove was “one of a kind”.

“You wouldn’t get that sort of person come along, probably ever,” he said. “Just the smile he had and his infectious, sort of, connection he had with everyone.”

“He was just so family-oriented and would help anyone out and always had a smile on his face.

“When anyone was negative, he was always positive.”

Ian Musgrove died in a workplace accident at Port Nelson earlier this month.

He said Musgrove was a “massive” loss to the community, many of whom had make heartfelt tributes online.

One who shared memories was Darren Lapwood, who said he knew Musgrove through speedway.

“It was a flying shame that he passed away,” Lapwood told the Herald.

He said Musgrove had driven forklifts for Talley’s.

“He was a nice person at speedway. A lot of people had time for him ... I enjoyed my time at speedway with him.”

The Nelson Speedway Association posted on Facebook, saying Musgrove was a “well-respected member” of the association, where he raced Streetstocks, crewed for his family members, and “helped out wherever needed at working bees”.

“Ian was one of the most humble, honest men you would ever meet. He was a gentleman both on and off the track and always had a good laugh with everyone.

“His love for speedway and seeing [his children and grandchildren] out there on the track made the man’s heart sing.”

Ian Musgrove used to drive forklifts for Talley's, a friend said.

The Fifeshire Street Rodders also posted a tribute following Musgrove’s funeral on October 8.

“Today we farewelled Ian Musgrove, a long-time hot rodder, speedway driver and supporter, and dedicated family man. As evidenced by the turnout at his service, Ian had a large and positive impact on many people’s lives. His kind heart and fun nature will be dearly missed by all who knew him,” the post read.

Maritime NZ was investigating the accident and has been contacted for comment.

Talley’s chief executive Tony Hazlett earlier said he was sad to advise a staff member was fatally injured at the company’s Nelson wharf.

“We are extremely saddened and send our deepest condolences to the person’s family, who we are supporting.

“Support for Talley’s employees has also been put in place across the site,” Hazlett said.

He said Talley’s was working with police and Maritime NZ.

“There will be no further comment while investigations are ongoing.”

Police confirmed Maritime NZ had been advised.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and the death will be referred to the Coroner.”

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice, and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.