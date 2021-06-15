Man who died after being found unresponsive in police custody named as Taranaki Fuimaono from Westmere

Man who died after being found responsive in police custody named by police. Photo / NZME

Man who died after being found responsive in police custody named by police. Photo / NZME

The man who died after being found unresponsive in police custody has been named by police as 43-year-old Taranaki Fuimaono from Westmere.

He died in Auckland Hospital following an arrest on Saturday evening.

Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander said police have been providing support to his family.

A critical incident investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding Fuimaono's death, Malthus said.

The matter has also been reported to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Malthus said the man had been treated at Auckland Hospital and discharged on Saturday.

Upon his discharge, he was arrested by police at the hospital just before 6pm and taken to the Auckland Custody Unit.

He was found by police unresponsive shortly after midnight.

Ambulance was called and police provided first aid, including performing CPR.

The Coroner and Worksafe NZ have also been notified.

A spokeswoman for Worksafe said it was in the process of making inquiries.