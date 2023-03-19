The man who attacked Family Court lawyer Brintyn Smith in the Whangārei Law Courts has admitted the assault. Photo / Michael Cunningham/Supplied

The man who attacked Family Court lawyer Brintyn Smith in the Whangārei Law Courts has admitted the assault. Photo / Michael Cunningham/Supplied

A man who assaulted a lawyer in an elevator at the Whangārei District Court has pleaded guilty.

The 36-year-old travel agent has name suppression and was represented by Dave Sayes and appeared via audio-visual link before Judge Brooke Gibson this morning.

Family lawyer Brintyn Smith, of Alexander Chambers in Whangārei, was on his way to court on March 9 when he was violently confronted in the courthouse lift. Emergency services later rushed him to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition.

Smith suffered extensive bruising, fractured thyroid cartilage, a split lip that required stitches and a concussion but was able to return home that night.

He spoke with The Advocate about the impact the assault had on him and said he did not think he would be returning to the Whangārei District Court anytime soon.

“It’s highly unlikely name suppression will continue,” Judge Gibson said.

An order for restorative justice was made and bail was not applied for.

The man will be sentenced in May.