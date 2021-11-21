Man who allegedly punched Porirua woman in the face in random home assault still on the loose

The woman was assaulted in her home in Durham St. Photo / Google Maps

The man behind an alleged violent assault against a woman in her Porirua home is still on the loose.

A police spokesperson told the Herald inquiries into the incident are ongoing, but the offender has not been found.

At 5am on Friday morning the woman heard a knock at her front door in Durham St and opened it to find a man dressed in black work boots, rugby shorts and a black shirt.

He also smelled strongly of alcohol. The woman let him inside and the pair had a brief conversation, during which he became irate and punched her in the face with "extreme force".

A police spokesperson said the commotion was heard by a neighbour.

"The man fled the address, leaving in a dark coloured Ute with a canopy."

He's described as about 188cm tall and of a large build.

The woman was hospitalised with significant facial injuries, and police say they want to hear from anyone in the Durham St area who may have seen something.

The time period in which they are seeking evidence is between 4am and 5.30am, and they are also seeking CCTV or dashcam footage of the same time period.

Anyone with information can call 105 and quote file number 211119/5056.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.