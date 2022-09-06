Jayden Haynes, 27, has a warrant for his arrest in relation to this incident. Photo / NZ Police

Jayden Haynes, 27, has a warrant for his arrest in relation to this incident. Photo / NZ Police

Police are searching for a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with a West Auckland shooting on Sunday.

Jayden Haynes is considered dangerous and has a warrant for his arrest in relation to this incident.

Police advise the public not to approach him and call 111 immediately if he's seen and anyone knows where he is.

The shooting happened at a Wattle Rd address shortly after 1pm on Sunday.

A man was seriously hurt after being shot in his arm and leg and remains in hospital.

A neighbour told the Herald she was put into lockdown on Sunday while police responded to the firearms incident next door to her property.

"I was home when it happened, the officers told me to stay in and only get out if it was an emergency. Nobody came to talk to me though.

"I think it's a boarding house, police are often called on to our street."

- More to come