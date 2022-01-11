An Auckland business is seeking more information on 'Wayne Kerr' and this missing scooter. Photo / Supplied

An Auckland business is appealing for help after a man took a rare, expensive scooter on a test drive using a "cheeky" fake name - and never returned.

The Electric Scooter Shop in Devonport issued a public plea after the alleged thief took the electric vehicle on a test drive on Monday afternoon and scooted into the distance

"This 'Wayne Kerr' stole our scooter....(just say it out loud). Gave us false details and took off with it on a test ride," owner Jonno Leonard wrote on Facebook.

"If you did see this guy, his car, or even know him (long shot I know,), please let us know."

Leonard told the Herald that the alleged thief struck on Monday afternoon, slipping his fake name through while the store was busy and parking away from the shop before taking the scooter on a test drive.

Leonard said he planned on reporting it to police, adding it was not the first time he had been targeted.

"I never knew there were so many criminals out there until I started selling electric scooters," he told the Herald.

He said they had suffered through break-ins and fraud and then "lo and behold, someone just rides off on one".

Leonard said he was not at the shop when 'Wayne Kerr' visited but realised the sick joke as soon as he saw the name.

He told the Herald he was trying to see the funny side but the theft came as the business tried to bounce back from the challenges of Covid lockdowns.

The VSett 10+ retails for over $3,500. Photo / Supplied

The scooter, a VSett 10+, retails for over $3500 and Leonard said that, with tight margins and the insurance excess taken into account, the alleged theft represented a significant loss.

He said it was a rare model and would not be easy for the thief to on-sell without it "raising some alarm bells", asking anyone with any information to contact the shop directly.

Asked whether the alleged thief suited his assumed name, Leonard said it was "ideal".

"You're a cheeky bugger, but you're a lowlife scumbag as well," he said to the man.