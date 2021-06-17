Man to appear in court in relation to Rotoma burglary and pursuit

Road spikes were deployed on Tamarangi Drive in Kawerau. Photo / File

A man will appear in court today after a burglary and police chase in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

In a statement today, police said Kawerau and Edgecumbe police were alerted to a man leaving the scene of a burglary on State Highway 30 at Rotoma in a station wagon about 10.30am Thursday.

Police soon found the vehicle, however, the driver failed to stop and there was a pursuit, police said.



Road spikes were deployed on Tamarangi Drive in Kawerau and the vehicle came to a stop on River Rd.

A Bay of Plenty man, 54, was arrested and charged with failing to stop and burglary.



He is expected to appear in Whakatāne District Court today.