Dunedin Sewing Machine Repairs owner Mike McNulty watches as a glazier assesses his South Dunedin shop window. Photo / Peter McIntosh

Owners of a South Dunedin sushi restaurant have been left shaken and a man had to be tasered after allegedly going on a window smashing spree twice at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to reports of a man throwing road cones through two shop windows and a shopfront in King Edward St about 5pm yesterday.

When officers arrived, the 35-year-old was aggressive towards them and was tasered, Bond said.

The front window of this Japanese restaurant was smashed. Photo / Gregor Richardson

It was the same man arrested on Saturday morning for smashing the windows of five businesses in the area and at an electric vehicle charging station at Pak'nSave South Dunedin, he said.

The man was believed to have been intoxicated on Saturday, but not yesterday.

He faced several charges of wilful damage and would appear in court today, Bond said.

Hashi Japanese restaurant owner Jing Pespano said she and her husband were talking to their insurer and waiting for emergency repairs to their windows.

Her husband was in the shop when the "very scary" attack happened yesterday and he tried to get the man, who he believed was intoxicated, to calm down. The man also attacked two cars parked outside and was confronted by the owner of one, she said.

The effect on the business was very hard, and they were unsure if they would be able to open today, which was difficult as they had four staff to pay, she said.

While damage to the window would likely be covered by insurance, they would still have to pay a $1000 excess.

Businesses attacked on Saturday

Broken glass littered the footpath in South Dunedin's main street after the vandalism spree at the weekend.

Dunedin Sewing Machine Repairs owner Mike McNulty said he did not normally open the shop on Saturday mornings.

However, he had to be at his King Edward St premises bright and early on Saturday after his shop window was smashed.

"The police rang me to say what had happened," McNulty said.

"This is the first time in 30 years that it's happened to me."

Other premises damaged during the 5am incident included the ANZ bank, Hunger Hub cafe and Pak'nSave supermarket.