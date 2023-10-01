The victim is due to undergo surgery this afternoon. Photo / NZH

A man who suffered a broken jaw after an alleged aggravated robbery in an “unprovoked” early morning Auckland CBD attack says the incident reinforces his feeling that the city is unsafe.

The victim is due to undergo surgery this afternoon but says he’s glad he was attacked rather than his partner.

The couple and their young child had travelled from their home in the South Island for a friend’s engagement party and were staying at the Sudima Hotel on Nelson St.

Early on Saturday morning, they ordered food through Uber Eats and the man had gone down to pick up the order about 1.30am when he says he was assaulted.

The man said he was approached by two men demanding his wallet and mobile phone.

“I wouldn’t give them my wallet, telling them no one carries cash anymore these days, but then they just started hitting me,” said the man, who did not want to be named.

“It was completely unprovoked. But in a way, it’s lucky that I got assaulted, I mean it could have been my partner.”

The man has returned to the South Island and is due to undergo surgery this afternoon.

When asked how the incident made him feel, the man said: “Just reinforces my feeling that Auckland is a s**thole, it’s unsafe and that’s part of the reason why I left in the first place.”

Police said the robbery was one of a series of attacks that resulted in several people being assaulted on Saturday morning.

The alleged offenders were involved in four robberies between 1.30am and 1.50am in the Wellesley St West/Federal St area, a police statement said.

The two men allegedly stole a vehicle in the final incident.

Police said they were spotted soon after on Mt Albert Rd and tracked by the police eagle helicopter.

Road spikes were deployed on Stoddardt Rd in Mt Roskill, and “the vehicle came to a stop”.

Police said the two men attempted to escape but were soon caught and arrested.

A 25-year-old man has appeared in the Auckland District Court and faced aggravated robbery charges.

A 23-year-old man is set to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

He is facing aggravated robbery and dangerous driving charges.



