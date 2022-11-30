A man who entered a Christian centre and stole a TV remote control, returned five days later and stole the television as well. Photo / 123RF

Joshua Nathan Pascoe-Buckeridge (24) had taken a chocolate bar, a small amount of cash and a television remote on his first burglary at the Harvestfield Christian Centre, in Invercargill. Five days later, he returned to take the television.

The offending happened on different days between September 15 and 30 this year.

He was sentenced to 15 months’ intensive supervision with judicial monitoring and 120 hours’ community work and ordered to pay $1100 in reparation when he was sentenced on two charges of burglary of the Christian centre, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, stealing a motor vehicle, breach of community work and failing to assist police.

His lawyer Scott Williamson told Judge John Brandts-Giesen in the Invercargill District Court earlier this week that his client was addicted to methamphetamine. His offending emphasised the dilemma his client was in at that time — drug-addicted and having no support.

One positive that had come out of being remanded in custody for a month was that his client was able to come off the drugs.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said a victim impact statement from members of the Harvestfield Christian Centre was very kind.

“They said they wish he [Pascoe-Buckeridge] would have come to them seeking faith rather than to steal.”

Pascoe-Buckeridge had accumulated 50 convictions in eight years, with a significant number being for dishonesty. He also had outstanding fines and reparation amounting to $6535.

He had a previous community work sentence cancelled and was given a further 130 hours.

“You are standing at the gates of a reasonably significant prison sentence and I think I’ve been persuaded... that should not happen this time. But I warn you it will happen,” Judge Brandts-Giesen said.