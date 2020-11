Emergency services attended a case of suspected shooting at Wayby Station Rd. Photo / File

Reports of a person in a vehicle being shot on Wayby Station Road near Wellsford on Saturday night has prompted a police homicide investigation.

Emergency services were called at about 7.45pm after police were notified, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

"Upon arrival police located the man deceased at the scene," he said.

A scene guard was stationed there overnight.

Beard said police inquiries are continuing and the next update is expected today.