Man seriously injured, trapped in truck following Southern Motorway crash

Police were called to the crash scene around 11.50pm on Saturday night. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person is seriously injured and another has moderate injuries following a two-car crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway late on Saturday night.

The motorway only reopened this morning at 5.30am after emergency services had to extract a person in a third vehicle that crashed into the two cars shortly after.

Police were called to the incident at East Tamaki around 11.50pm last night.

"The driver of one of the vehicles decamped on foot," a police spokeswoman said.

A few minutes later, a truck then collided with the two vehicles involved in the crash.

"One person was trapped in the truck and was described as having serious injuries. Another person had moderate injuries," the spokeswoman said.

"The Southern Motorway was closed at Te Irirangi Drive and diversions put in place while the person was extracted, and the Serious Crash Unit attended."

The spokeswoman said inquiries are ongoing.

Meanwhile, police said they were advised of a single car crash also at the intersection of Harriett Street and Tinakori Road Off-ramp in Wellington last night.

The car appeared to have caught fire following the crash around 10.25pm.

Two people were taken to hospital with moderate injuries, the spokeswoman said.