Man seriously hurt in Countdown carpark in Christchurch

Police are examining the scene in the carpark in Moorhouse Ave in Christchurch. Photo / Google

Police are examining the scene in the carpark in Moorhouse Ave in Christchurch. Photo / Google

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A man has been seriously hurt after being assaulted in a supermarket carpark in Christchurch early this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson said his team are investigating.

"Emergency services were called to the Countdown carpark on Moorhouse Ave at about 2am after a man was located with serious injuries," he said.

"He was transported to hospital where he remains in a critical condition."

He said police are examining the scene and making enquiries to establish what happened and who is responsible.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote event number P048837013," Johnson said.

"Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."