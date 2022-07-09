Police are responding to an incident in Hornby. Photo / George Heard

A man has suffered serious injuries and is in hospital after being shot at an address in Rolleston this morning.

Police were called to the incident at 11.40am.

A spokesperson told the Herald they were working to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident.

They said the person's injuries were not life-threatening.

"Initial indications are that the incident involved people known to each other. At this early stage of our inquiries, there is no further information available."

Police said the man was shot in Rolleston, then travelled to an address in Hornby before calling emergency services.

A St John ambulance spokesperson said the patient had been taken from Hornby to Christchurch Hospital.

They were unable to be specific about the nature of the patient's injuries.

