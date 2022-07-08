A photograph posted by Midnight Crawlers of their gathering at the Forsyth Barr Stadium carpark on June 25. Photo / Supplied

A Dunedin man has taken responsibility in front of a community magistrate for his part in the Forsyth Barr Stadium illegal car meet-up a couple of weeks ago.

About 400 to 500 modified cars gathered in the car park on June 25. Police were unable to enter because of the nearly 1000 people in attendance.

Jack Arthur Addis, 22, was one of those people performing burnouts in front of them.

"This type of behaviour might seem like a lot of fun at the time but at the least it's antisocial, at worst it's dangerous ... can cause a lot of damage to the streets, to public facilities, and to other people," Community Magistrate Sally O'Brien told Addis in the Dunedin District Court yesterday.

Later that night, an officer heard a car's engine revving loudly and tyres skidding, before spotting Addis' car heading down Anzac Ave on the wrong side of the road.

Addis was spoken to but there was not enough evidence to charge him so he was let go with an infringement notice for his lack of a warrant.

Media in June broadcast video footage taken by others at the event, which was posted to various social media sites.

The footage showed Addis performing burnouts in his vehicle.

He was subsequently spoken to and charged.

Counsel Jo Turner said Addis paid the ticket after the original incident and his car had been impounded, which was going to cost $500 to get back.

"It had been an incredibly expensive night out for this young man," Turner said.

He had "felt the pain in his pocket."

Community Magistrate Sally O'Brien acknowledged Addis had kept his record relatively clean with only two prior infringements.

This was "a major fall from grace".

However, she commended Addis for stepping up, owning his "stupid behaviour", and bearing the consequences.

Addis was ordered to pay a smaller fine than unusual — in light of the money he had already lost — of $200 and $130 in court costs.

He was also disqualified for six months.