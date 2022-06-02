One of the impounded vehicles. Photo / Supplied

One of the impounded vehicles. Photo / Supplied

Police have warned boy racers "the road is not a playground" after impounding 10 vehicles.

Over Anzac weekend, several illegal street racers met in a commercial area of Lower Hutt and started doing burnouts, skids, and making their tyres smoke.

Road policing teams have been working with local businesses in Lower Hutt to identify the vehicles and drivers responsible.

As part of the investigation, police reviewed more than two hours of CCTV footage and gathered evidence of the offences.

In the first round of seizures, vehicles were impounded from different areas around the lower North Island including Levin, Palmerston North, Masterton, and the Hutt Valley.

A small handful of people police spoke to refused to provide information about who was behind the wheel committing the offences.

They received a notice requesting the drivers' details within 14 days. Failure to provide the details will result in a court summons, police said in a statement.

Three people have been summonsed for loss of traction offences.

Often offending drivers are surprised when police turn up on their doorstep to take their vehicles, because they think they have got away with it, acting road policing manager Senior Sergeant Matt Fitzgerald said.

"I hope it gets the message across that antisocial road user behaviour won't be tolerated and that police will thoroughly investigate offences and take enforcement action."

The vehicles still outstanding have alerts to be seized once located.

"Police will continue to monitor, investigate and hold to account," he said.

"The road is not a playground.

"The reckless driving behaviour presents a danger to themselves and other road users as well.

"Our communities have had enough of the disruption caused by illegal street racers."

He was "thankful for the support that we're receiving from local residents and businesses to address this unacceptable behaviour".