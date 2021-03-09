Man seen with gun leads to armed police call-out in Ōtara

Police were called to Dawson Rd, in Otara, after reports a man had been seen with a gun. Image / Google

Armed police swooped in on a street in a South Auckland suburb after reports a man had been seen with a gun.

Police were called to a Dawson Rd house about 6.30am today but the reported gun turned out to be a replica firearm, a police spokeswoman said.

"Armed police attended as a precaution and a man was taken into custody.

"An imitation firearm was located at the address," she said.

Part of Dawson Rd was cordoned off and Auckland Transport warned motorists that a section between Preston Rd and Flat Bush Rd was blocked about 7.35am because of a "police issue".

"Please avoid this area or allow extra time for diversions."

DAWSON RD, OTARA - ROAD BLOCKED - 7:35AM

Due to a police issue a section of Dawson Rd, between Preston Rd and Flat Bush Rd, is currently blocked. Please avoid this area or allow extra time for diversions. ^TP pic.twitter.com/XXyckEnKrb — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) March 9, 2021

Nearby Dawson Primary School posted a message to its Facebook page reassuring parents that the situation was under control.

"We have spoken to the police and the incident on Dawson Rd this morning has been resolved. The road and school are open as normal."

Police said just after 8am that the cordons had been lifted.

"Police are speaking to the person and our inquiries are ongoing," a spokeswoman said.