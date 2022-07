The view south from Paraparaumu Beach. Photo / David Haxton

A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after he rolled off a balcony and ran into the ocean in an attempt to evade police.

Police were called to a Paraparaumu address this morning to trespass the man.

A police spokesperson said the man resisted by "rolling off the balcony at the address and running into the ocean".

The man has since been retrieved from the sea and taken to hospital in a serious condition, the spokesperson said.