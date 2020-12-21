Man rescued from Waikato River near Hamilton CBD in a serious condition

A man is in a serious condition after being rescued from the Waikato River.

A man has been rescued from the Waikato River after someone noticed he was in trouble just after midday.

Police received reports of a person in trouble in the river at 12.09 near Boundary Rd, a Police media spokesperson said.

Police responded and the person was rescued from the river. The circumstances of how the person came to be in the river are still being established.

St John treated the man and transported him to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.