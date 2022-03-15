Police closed Mangakahia Rd between Ngapuhi Rd (pictured) and Ngapipito Rd after a reported shooting south of Kaikohe. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A man was reportedly shot south of Kaikohe yesterday afternoon.

When emergency services arrived about 12.30pm it is understood the man was unconscious on the ground beside his vehicle on Aerodrome Rd, off Mangakahia Rd/State Highway 15 about 5km south of Kaikohe.

St John Ambulance treated the man and took him to Whangārei Hospital in a moderate condition.

Police closed Mangakahia Rd between Ngapuhi Rd and Ngapipito Rd, diverting traffic via Waimatenui Rd and Picadilly Rd.

A large number of police vehicles raced to the area, including a vehicle believed to be used by the Whangārei-based Armed Offenders Squad.





Police would not confirm whether the alleged shooting was related to a violent assault 24 hours earlier on Kaikohe's main street.

Mangakahia Rd was due to reopen around 5.30pm yesterday.

Police seized this Toyota Estima on State Highway 10, south of Kerikeri, on Monday after a violent incident in Kaikohe. Photo / Peter de Graaf

About 1.50pm Monday, a man suffered head and other injuries in a brawl on lower Broadway, Kaikohe.

He was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital in a moderate condition and later transferred to Whangārei Hospital.

Mid North Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson said it appeared the injured man had been assaulted by a number of other men.

The assault was thought to be gang-related but there was no evidence a firearm had been used.

Police later stopped a vehicle as it travelled north on State Highway 10 at Oromahoe, south of Kerikeri and took its occupants to Kaikohe police station.

A man who lives near yesterday's police cordon said a long line of cars was backed up on Mangakahia Rd at 5pm.

His wife had been stuck on the wrong side of the cordon but was allowed through after he convinced roading contractors their home was only a few hundred metres away.

The man, who didn't want his name used, had also been caught up in Monday's assault on Broadway. His son had called the police.

''There was a whole stack of guys yelling and running around. They were all beating up one guy, then some disappeared down the road while others took off in four or five cars.

"It was hard to follow what was going on. They left the guy very badly injured in the road,'' he said.



• Police urge anyone with information to call 105 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. The Mangakahia Rd/Aerodrome Rd shooting file number is P049922353. Anyone with information or CCTV footage of Monday's assault on Broadway can quote file number P049913407.