Mau Thack was caught masturbating in his vehicle on several occasions. Photo / Stock Image
A migrant repeatedly caught masturbating in his publicly parked vehicle claimed he had been massaging a sore testicle, but later admitted to pleasuring himself, saying he did it because he was lonely and homesick but did not realise people could see him.
Mau Thach, a Vietnamese national in New Zealand on a three-year work visa, parked at Bell Block Beach on October 26 last year and masturbated while sitting in the backseat of his car.
The New Plymouth beach has consistent pedestrian and vehicle traffic and when a member of the public spotted what Thach was doing, he attempted to take a photo of Thach’s number plate.
A female occupant of the complex opened her curtains and saw Thach shining his phone’s torch at his crotch.
He began masturbating and the woman closed her curtains.
When she opened the curtains about 30 seconds later, she saw Thach had stopped what he was doing but then observed him resume the act shortly after. She pulled the curtains and left them closed.
The following day, on November 18, he returned to the carpark outside the complex and masturbated in his car again.
The same woman opened her curtains and saw a repeat of the behaviour. She reported it to on site security and staff at the school.
On November 25, Thach was arrested and when spoken to by police, he claimed to have been massaging a sore testicle while parked at the beach and that he had made sure no one was around.
He said he had been doing something similar when parked on the busy Bell Block street, but admitted to watching pornography in his car and masturbating while parked outside the hotel management school’s accommodation complex.
Thach told police he did not think people could see him through his vehicle’s windows.
He was charged with two counts of offensive behaviour and two of doing an indecent act, to which he pleaded guilty.
In court, Thach stood with his head down, flanked by an interpreter.
“He certainly didn’t consider that it was as serious as what it indeed is in New Zealand,” Laird responded.
Judge Hikaka said he was mindful of Thach’s explanation for the offending but was concerned about the repetitive nature of the behaviour.
He sentenced him to nine months of supervision.
Laird told the court that Thach hoped to return to Vietnam once his sentence was complete.
Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.